moneysaver

Money Saver: Searching for the best prices in the Triangle on a dozen roses

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Money Saver: Searching the Triangle for best prices on a dozen roses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is helping you stretch your dollar in time for Valentine's Day searching several stores in the Triangle to compare prices on a dozen roses.

The pandemic has led to challenges in the floral industry and a shortage of roses.

Florists say the labor shortage, transportation issues, and poor weather growing conditions in major farming areas for roses have disrupted the supply chain and increased demand for Valentine's Day is only adding to the increased prices.

After searching a few stores in central North Carolina here's the prices ABC11 found for a dozen roses:
  • Food Lion: 14.99
  • Lidl: 8.99
  • Publix: 15.99 (long stem)
  • Walmart: 9.87
  • Wegmans: 12.00 (multicolored) 35.00 (red)
  • Harris Teeter: 31.99 (includes VIC card discount)
  • Whole Foods: 17.99 (Prime Members special Feb. 9 - 15 double dozen 19.99)


After shopping around, ABC11 found Lidl with the lowest price on a dozen followed by Walmart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeraleighdurhamvalentine's daymoneysaverpersonal financegifts
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MONEYSAVER
Here are some ways to save money on NC State Fair tickets this year
Stretching your money during COVID-19
Get your money right with this 5-day challenge
How Texas couple erased more than $100K in debt in 2 years
TOP STORIES
Driver attacked with machete while waiting at Brier Creek red light
2 adults, 1 child shot while driving near I-85 in Mebane
Military bus carrying soldiers crashes in Sanford
UNC launches new network for students' mental health needs
Retired soldier learns identity was stolen 15 years ago
Durham leaders meet to discuss gun, gang violence
Crabtree Valley Mall wants your photos for 50th anniversary
Show More
Democrats propose suspending federal gas tax through end of 2022
Dash cam video released from 2020 Tesla crash
LATEST: National Guard to help Alamance Co. hospital with COVID crunch
Student auctions off art to help injured police officer
What prompted 'no-knock' warrant that led to deadly MN police shooting
More TOP STORIES News