Here are some ways to save money on NC State Fair tickets this year

The fair runs Oct. 14-24 and the deadline to get discounts on gate, ride, and other packages is the 14th.
Tickets can be purchased online, at Circle K stores across North Carolina and at walk-up locations including the Fairgrounds in Raleigh at Gate 9, the N.C. Museum of History and the State Farmers Market in Raleigh.
Until Oct. 14, you will save $3 for each adult gate ticket - they're $10 in advance and $13 after that date.
New clear bag policy, COVID protocols: Here's what you need to know about this year's NC State Fair
For kids ages six through 12, advance gate tickets are $5 and $7 after opening day. You can also save on ride tickets and packages by purchasing in advance. Ride tickets are $10 for a sheet of 18 through Oct. 14 and increase up to $18 for 18 tickets after that date.
Saving on ride wristbands is also possible if you purchase them by Oct.14, wristbands are $30 but go up to $40 after that day.
Promotional days also help you save:
On Friday, October 15, students with a school ID or report card get an $8 admission ticket.
Tuesday, October 19 is senior citizen day. Seniors ages 65 and up get in free.
Thursday, October 21 is Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day. If you bring in six cans of food, you get in free.
Military discounts for active duty, retirees, and veterans are also offered daily at the gate for $8 entry tickets.
2021 will also mark the first Access Ability Day at the N.C. State Fair. On Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. until noon, lights and music on rides, games, and vendors will be off and music stages will also be lowered.