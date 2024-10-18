Thousands enjoyed food, waited in lengthy lines for rides on first day of NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first day of the state fair is in the books.

Eyewitness News stopped by to catch all the rides light up the night sky, where there were lengthy lines at one of the many Ferris Wheels.

Many families enjoyed winning prizes at the game vendors, while others grabbed a bite to eat like the big turkey legs or meat on a stick wrapped in bacon.

"The cowboy bites have been really good. I think it's a new one. There was brisket Mac and cheese... And there was a barbecue," said Jasmine Hemmings and Risden Powell.

ABC11's Tom George was also at the fair Thursday and said a full wallet and an empty stomach can make for a pricey but fun day.

The 2024 NC State Fair runs through Sunday, October 27. You can purchase tickets now online.

For more information on special event days, visit the NC State Fair website.

