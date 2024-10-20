Two events snarl traffic around Lenovo Center in Raleigh

Thousands descended on Raleigh Saturday for the NC State Fair and Sabrina Carpenter concert.

Two events snarl traffic around Lenovo Center Thousands descended on Raleigh Saturday for the NC State Fair and Sabrina Carpenter concert.

Two events snarl traffic around Lenovo Center Thousands descended on Raleigh Saturday for the NC State Fair and Sabrina Carpenter concert.

Two events snarl traffic around Lenovo Center Thousands descended on Raleigh Saturday for the NC State Fair and Sabrina Carpenter concert.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Day three of the North Carolina Fair kicked off on Saturday. But that wasn't the only thing in West Raleigh.

Thousands descended on the area to go to the Sabrina Carpenter concert at the Lenovo Center which backed up traffic in and around the area.

"I didn't know about the fair until someone told me that it's going to be a big deal," said Bobby Wooten, who was in for the concert from New York.

We met Wooten as he was walking down Edwards Mill Road. He arrived at Lenovo for the concert early and was trying to get an Uber to go to Cary before the show started but the ride never came.

ALSO SEE: Guide to NC State Fair 2024: Tickets, transportation, parking, new rides and special event days

The State Fair said their satellite lots were closed for some part of the afternoon because they got too full. But we saw buses picking people up to take them into the fairgrounds.

"We have been encouraging people coming to the fair to use the Go Raleigh Park and Ride from Triangle Town Center in Raleigh," said a fair spokesperson.

The bus costs $5 and drops people off at Gate 1.

The shuttle will run until the fair closes.

Go Durham is also offering a free shuttle hourly from the Durham station at 515 West Pettigrew St.