Child in Cary has life-threatening injuries after being hit by driver

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child is at the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a driver in Cary.

Cary police said the accident happened Friday morning on Walnut Street near Ryan Road around 11:15 a.m.

According to police, the driver of the Honda Fit was not injured and remained on the scene.

Police have closed the area of Walnut Street from Ryan Road to Ralph Drive in all directions through this afternoon so the Traffic Safety Team to investigate the crash.

No charges filed at this time, police said.