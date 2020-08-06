ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after an 8-year-old was accidentally shot late Wednesday night.
At 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the report of the accidental shooting along the 600 block of Avondale Avenue.
The 8-year-old, whose condition is unknown at this time, was immediately transported to the hospital.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
8-year-old injured in accidental shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News