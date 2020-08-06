8-year-old injured in accidental shooting in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after an 8-year-old was accidentally shot late Wednesday night.

At 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the report of the accidental shooting along the 600 block of Avondale Avenue.

The 8-year-old, whose condition is unknown at this time, was immediately transported to the hospital.

