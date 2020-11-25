Triangle childhood cancer survivors make donation to children with cancer

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Triangle childhood cancer survivors are giving back to other children currently undergoing treatment.
"It was just surreal. I heard them talking, but I didn't quite grasp what they were saying," recalled Jill Galuten, of when her son Charlie, 3 years old at the time, was diagnosed with leukemia in November 2018.
The diagnosis led to a series of hospital stays, but even the taxing treatments did little to dampen Charlie's energy and spirit.
"Imagine a kid running around with an IV pole," said Galuten.
Charlie's energy made no-slip socks a necessity, like the ones made by Resilience Gives. The company makes socks designed by childhood cancer patients, donating a pair to a child in the hospital for each one sold.
Mason Fannin was 6 years old when he was diagnosed last February with leukemia.
"Thinking back last year, it's like what happened," said his mom, Ashley Fannin.
Mason created a pair of socks.
"I have a pet gecko and I like anything that's related to reptiles. So I just picked out gecko socks," said Mason.
Wednesday, Mason returned to UNC Children's Hospital not for treatment, but to drop off a box full of socks for young patients.
"I like helping others," said Mason.
Earlier this month, Charlie dropped off his donation at Duke Children's Hospital.
"They did something nice for us," said Charlie, expressing thanks for the support he received while undergoing treatment.
Jill Galuten hopes to use November 19, the date Charlie was diagnosed, as a day of giving moving forward.
For now, both the Galuten's and Fannin's are grateful their children are feeling well, and want to spread their good fortune to others.
"It's the act to show all these people out there and all the kids that there is hope, and that there are people out there willing to take their time to help you out, and cheer you up, and get you on your way to recovery. And I think that's huge, because they gave that to Mason and we want to give back to them," said Jeremy Fannin, Mason's dad.
