Researchers at Duke University release new study on gun violence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new study on gun violence by Duke University shows that not even restrictive gun laws are having a significant impact on gun deaths among children.

The study identified 36 firearm laws including expansive background checks, mandatory waiting periods, safe storage provisions and laws that limit access for people at risk of harming themselves or others.

Surprisingly there were no notable distinctions between states with and without firearm laws when it comes to firearm deaths among children.

There were also no significant reductions in suicide death rates in states with laws setting minimum ages for possession or purchase of firearms.

Since 2020, guns rank as the leading cause of death among children ages one to 18.