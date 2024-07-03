24 people arrested in Durham violent crime operation conducted by police

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department's Special Operations Division arrested 24 people in a violent crime operation that took place in different parts of the city.

The sting took place last week to combat the recent surge in violent crime.

Areas of McDougald Terrace, Cornwallis Road, and the Fayetteville Street corridor were part of the investigation.

Police say those arrested were linked to various recent crimes including shootings, drug activity, and gun-related offenses.

More than 11 guns were seized, a substantial amount of various drugs were confiscated, and a stolen scooter was also seized.

Two juveniles were charged with carrying concealed guns, possession of firearms by minors, and resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer.

The adults arrested are below:

Jahlil Bond, 28: Charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver (PWISD) Schedule II and Schedule III controlled substances within 1000 feet of a park, Simple Possession of Schedule VI, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Nicholas Clayton, 32: Charged with PWISD Schedule II, Schedule III, and Schedule VI controlled substances within 1000 feet of a park, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Vaughn Brito, 43: Arrested on an outstanding True Bill of Indictment for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury (AWDWISI).

Daryl Scales, 45: Arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Christiana Bright, 27: Charged with PWISD Marijuana, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling for Controlled Substances (CS), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While License Revoked (DWLR).

Triston Richardson, 24: Charged with Carrying a Concealed Gun and Resisting a Public Officer (RDO).

Antoine Blake, 26: Charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Kelvis Epps, 34: Charged with PWISD Schedule II, Schedule II (MDMA), and Schedule VI controlled substances, Carrying a Concealed Gun, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kinshasa Hibbitt, 19: Charged with Carrying a Concealed Gun and resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer (RDO).

Shyree McCrea, 23: Charged with PWISD Crack Cocaine within 1000 feet of a park and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Keyshawn Lewis, 19: Charged with Carrying a Concealed Gun.

Micah Branch, 23: Charged with Simple Possession of Schedule II.

Gabrielle Shaw, 34: Charged with Trafficking Schedule II (2 counts), Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling for CS, and PWISD Cocaine within 1000 feet of a park.

Thomas Griffin, 29: Charged with PWISD Schedule II and Schedule VI controlled substances.

William McClure, 27: Charged with Carrying a Concealed Gun.

Joshua Holloway, 23: Charged with Carrying a Concealed Gun.

Cordero Bright, 37: Charged with PWISD Schedule II controlled substances.

Jacarri Lassiter, 23: Arrested on an outstanding warrant for felony fraud charges.

Derrick Earls, 25: Arrested on an outstanding warrant for communicating threats, identity theft, and probation violation, with an additional new charge for identity theft.

Tarrio Hemingway, 37: Arrested on an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances.

Patrick Holeman, 23: Arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon, and resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer (RDO).

Evelyn Hardnett, 21: Arrested on an outstanding warrant for PWISD Schedule II and felony fraud.