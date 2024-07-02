Durham 3-year-old watched as sister was shot and killed in drive-by shooting: 'I want Nari'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The young mother who lost her 2-year-old daughter in the drive-by shooting nearly two weeks ago is calling on police to make an arrest.

Shycresha Spears, 20, is still in a state of shock after losing her daughter Manariah. She's also struggling to explain that loss to her 3-year-old daughter, Aubrey.

"I want Nari," the 3-year-old said.

Little Aubrey doesn't understand that she'll never see her little sister again. She saw her little sister moments after she was shot.

"I mean she saw her sister with the hole in her head. Soon as my mom got there (Aubrey) said, 'They shot my sister in the head. She's going to the hospital. She's sleeping,'" Spears recalled.

According to Durham Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road. At last check, they have not made an arrest in the case.

"A car zoomed up. I thought they were going fast up the street," she said. "They came back down, turned around and started shooting."

The bullet struck her in the head, which is why she wore a bonnet and covered the wound. She's been instructed not to drive because she's at risk for seizures. The young mom was emotionless because she's still in a state of shock.

"I can't cry because I am numb," she said. "I'm angry. I want you to be found ASAP."

Manariah had just turned 2 in May and the family celebrated by taking her to Myrtle Beach for what would be her first and last time.

Spears' Sister, Lanoraa Givens, 12, said she's been having trouble sleeping, but a pink teddy bear she held during the interview helps. She named the bear Nari after her niece.

"It just means a lot. I can't hold her no more. Can't hug her. Can't kiss her," Givens said.

The pain of losing the little girl is felt in their home every day. The family has started an online effort to raise money in hopes of properly laying Nari to rest.

"She was a happy person, a very laughing person. Every time you see her she was smiling. If anyone had bad days when they came around her, it made you feel better. She lit up the room," Spears said.