2-year-old Durham girl dies week after being shot during night of gun violence

"Sometimes I have to do an extra prayer in my house just to come outside," one resident said.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A two-year-old girl who was shot a week ago during a night of gun violence in Durham has died.

According to Durham police, the toddler was among one of three people who were shot in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road on Thursday, June 20.

The man and woman who were found at the same address with gunshots had non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots at the time of the shooting.

In a video obtained by ABC11 loud gunshots could be heard before a car raced by, followed closely by another vehicle that shots were being fired from.

A teenage mother, her two-year-old daughter and her boyfriend were injured in the crossfire on Thursday evening.

DPD confirmed that six people were shot within eight hours that Thursday night into Friday morning.

The shooting happened on East Cornwallis Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at (919) 560-4440 extension 29252. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

*Video is from the previous story*