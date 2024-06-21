3 injured in Durham shooting at Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men and one woman were injured in a Durham shooting Friday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three victims. All three were taken to a hospital.

According to DPD, both male victims have non-life-threatening injuries, while the female victim has life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released regarding the victims' identities or circumstances of the incident.

This shooting comes after a 2-year-old and two others were injured after a shooting Thursday at Campus Crossings in Durham.

The shooting happened on East Cornwallis Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.