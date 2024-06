Shooting investigation underway near Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting investigation is underway in Durham on Thursday evening.

The incident happened at Campus Crossings at Durham in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.

ABC11 crews described seeing multiple evidence markers at the scene.

There is no word of any injuries. Police have not released any details.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

