2-year-old killed in Durham drive-by shooting identified

The girl was one of three people shot on Thursday, June 20.

The girl was one of three people shot on Thursday, June 20.

The girl was one of three people shot on Thursday, June 20.

The girl was one of three people shot on Thursday, June 20.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2-year-old girl shot and killed in Durham on June 20 has been identified as Manariah.

A GoFundMe has been set up by her family and friends to help cover costs of a funeral.

Manariah was one of three people shot on East Cornwallis Road.

"Our sweet 2 year old, with a smile that would light up the room, is now gone and all we have are the memories of our sweet little girl," the GoFundMe organizer wrote about Manariah.

Maranriah's mom was also among the people injured in the shooting.

The GoFundMe said Manariah is also survived by her 3-year-old sister.

Video from the night of the shooting revealed that it was a drive-by shooting between two vehicles. Police have not said if the shooters intended to shoot up Manariah's home or if the bullets that entered the home were off target.

"Sometimes I have to do an extra prayer in my house just to come outside," one resident said.

There's been no arrests or suspects named in the investigation.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

*Video is from the previous story*