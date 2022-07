Raleigh Boychoir gets new sound with girls program

The Raleigh Boychoir holds first auditions since announcing additional girls programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Boychoir is adding new programming to their lineup.

The organization is holding the first auditions since announcing it's adding girls programming.

It's a major shift in the organization's more than 50 year history.

Gender-neutral auditions were also provided.

Another audition will take place August 15 at Church of the Good Sheperd on Hillsborough Street.

Sign-ups are required.