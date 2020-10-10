covid-19

Former NJ governor Chris Christie released from hospital after positive COVID-19 test

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has been released from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

"I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center," Christie tweeted Saturday morning.



Christie said he will have more to say about his experience next week.

"I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week," Christie tweeted.

The former governor was among several people who attended a Rose Garden ceremony on Sept. 26 for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, and contracted the virus.

He was also among a number of people who tested positive and were part of the president's debate preparations.

It's not clear, however, that they were infected during those events.
It was a week ago that Christie tweeted he tested positive.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and adviser to President Donald Trump says he has tested positive for COVID-19.



"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie said on Oct. 3.



Hours later, he posted that he checked himself into the hospital after consulting with his doctors.

"While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure," he tweeted last week.



The Associated Press contributed to this report
