2 years after Christina Matos' murder another person indicted in the investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In April 2021, Christina Matos, 20, was stabbed to death in her Raleigh apartment on Hillsborough Street.

On Monday, June 26, court records show that two years after her death, Kailey Lynch-Firicano has been indicted for accessory after the fact to murder.

Raleigh police officers discovered Matos' body inside her locked bedroom, hours after her mother and brother had gone to check on her. Her mother had a key to get inside the apartment but couldn't open Matos' locked bedroom door.

Before the discovery of her body, Matos had been reported missing.

Christina Matos died from multiple stab wounds to the neck.

Erick Gael Hernandez Mendez is also charged in her death. He was also one of Matos' roommates.

At the time of her death, the Clayton High School graduate was a student at NC State.

Records obtained by ABC11 in 2021 from the Wake County Register of Deeds show that she had recently married Hernandez Mendez.

The family told us in 2021, they had no idea the two had married.

