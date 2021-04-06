death investigation

'I need answers': Parents of slain Raleigh college student plead for help to find killer

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In Clayton, a mother and father are grieving and desperate for answers after their daughter was found killed inside her Raleigh apartment.

"She was a very beautiful girl," said Geraldo Matos. "I can't believe it. I need answers. I need justice."

"We want to know what happened," Geraldo's wife Yolanda added.

A 911 caller reported their daughter, 20-year-old Christina Matos, missing on Sunday.

She was last seen alive on her birthday after spending Friday night out celebrating with friends. The family knows she made it home to her apartment near NC State. She lived on the second floor at the Signature on Hillsborough Street. No one saw her again.

Matos' mother and father said this was Christina's very first apartment. She shared it with roommates while she worked and took radiology courses at Wake Tech.

The joyful, former athlete at Clayton High School had plenty of friends -- but when Raleigh police detectives called her parents, investigators began asking who might want to hurt her?

"(The detective) came back and said, "Let me tell you something.' I asked if they found Christina. And he said, 'Yeah we found her.' And I was excited and where she was. And he said, 'I'm sorry guys, we found Christina in her room and she's deceased," Yolanda Matos recalled tearfully. "Everything is coming down in my life."

RPD discovered the body inside of her locked bedroom, only hours after her mother and brother had gone to check on her. Her mother had a key to get inside the apartment. But couldn't open Christina's locked bedroom door.

"I want to scream! I want to yell. I want to yell, why, Christina? Why to us," Matos said. "We need justice. We need justice for Christina."

Monday night, Raleigh police is keeping a presence outside Christina's apartment building that is filled with student residents from nearby NC State. Back at the downtown district precinct, homicide detectives are piecing together clues to find out who killed her and why.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.

