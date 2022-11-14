2022 Christmas parades and events happening in the Triangle

Here's a list of the Christmas parades and events happening throughout the Triangle and Fayetteville.

RALEIGH

The 2022 ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh will take place on Nov. 19 in downtown Raleigh.

The parade will kick off the holiday season with festivities at 9:30 a.m. street side and on ABC11, the ABC11 streaming apps, and on the ABC News Hulu channel.

The annual event is in its 78th year and is the largest parade between Atlanta and Washington D.C. More than 65,000 people will line the street, in addition to 250,000 thousand more watching at home.

Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting event will happen on Friday, November 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts on E. South Street.

North Hills Annual Tree Lighting

Saturday, November 19: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

4321 Lassiter at North Hills Ave

Nights of Lights 5K

Saturday, November 19: 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Dorothea Dix Park, Richardson Drive

NC Capitol Tree Lighting

Thursday, December 12: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

E. Edenton Street, Raleigh

Join Gov. Roy Cooper for the annual tree-lighting tradition. The festivities begin on Capitol Square at 5:00 p.m. with luminaries and holiday music.

DURHAM

Holiday Pop-Up

Sunday, November 27: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St.

Christmas by Candlelight

Friday, December 2: 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2828 Duke Homestead Road

2022 Holiday Extravaganza

Saturday, December 17: 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Durham Central Park

CARY

Light the Square

Saturday, November 19: 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Paragon Theaters-Fenton, 21 Fenton Main St Suite 110

Christmas Tree Lighting

Saturday, December 3: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Town Hall Campus

Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 10: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Downtown Cary

APEX

Apex Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 3: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Downtown Apex

GARNER

The town of Garner will hold it's holiday block party and parade Saturday, Dec. 3.

Garner Christmas Parade scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m.

The free family friendly event will feature Holiday kids' crafts, food trucks, games, music, and more.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at the Garner Rec Center in downtown Garner and will be followed by a parade at 4:30 p.m. and a tree lighting at 6:00 p.m.

For more information click here.

SELMA

The Town of Selma will hold their annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on December 6th at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Town Hall located at 114 N Raiford Street.

The event will be followed by a parade that will start at 7:00 pm. starting at the intersection of East Richardson Street and North Raiford Street.

FAYETTEVILLE

Fayetteville's annual Christmas parade will be on Dec. 3 at 10:00 a.m.

JOHNSTON COUNTY

Christmas on the Farm in Middlesex

November 25 - December 23

11959 NC-222 in Middlesex

CLAYTON

The Town of Clayton will host the 2022 Clayton Christmas Parade Saturday Dec. 10. The parade will take place at 3:00 p.m.