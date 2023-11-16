2023 Christmas parades and events happening in the Triangle

Here's a list of the Christmas parades and events happening throughout the Triangle and Fayetteville.

RALEIGH

Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting

Friday, November 17: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Kick off the holiday season with Downtown Raleigh's Annual Tree Lighting

The Rink

November 18 - January 15

The outdoor ice skating rink is located at Red Hat Amphitheater

Check here for hours of operation and tickets.

DURHAM

Durham Christmas Parade

Durham's Holiday Parade: Saturday, December 9. Starts at 10 a.m. rain or shine.

The parade will make its way down Main Street in Downtown Durham.

Christmas by Candlelight

Friday, December 1 & 8: 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

2828 Duke Homestead Road

Holiday Tree Lighting

Saturday, December 2: Starts at 5:00 p.m.

Downtown Durham in CCB Plaza - The event will include music and live performances.

CARY

Light the Square

Saturday, November 18: 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

From live music to ice skating to horse-drawn carriage rides and a special appearance by Anna and Elsa from Frozen this is a night you won't want to miss.

Paragon Theaters-Fenton, 21 Fenton Main St Suite 110

Christmas Tree Lighting

Saturday, December 2

Downtown Cary Park

Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 9: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The parade starts on E. Chatham Street at Ward St, proceeds down E. Chatham to S. Academy Street, turns left onto S. Academy Street, and ends at Dry Ave in front of the Cary Arts Center.

WAKE FOREST

Lighting Wake Forest

Friday, December 1: 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Centennial Plaza, 301 S. Brooks St., and along East Owen Avenue.

At 6:15 p.m. - Mayor Vivian Jones is scheduled to light the Town's 30-foot-tall Christmas tree.

APEX

Apex Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 2: 5:00 p.m.

Downtown Apex

GARNER

The Town of Garner will hold its holiday block party and parade on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Garner Christmas Parade scheduled to start at 4:30p.m.

The free family-friendly event will feature Holiday kids' crafts, food trucks, games, music, and more.

The block party starts at 2 p.m. at the Garner Rec Center Greenspace in downtown Garner and will be followed by a parade at 4:30 p.m. and a tree lighting at 6:00 p.m.

For more information click here.

SELMA

The Town of Selma will hold their annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on December 5 at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Town Hall located at 114 N Raiford Street.

The event will be followed by a parade that will start at 7:00 pm. starting at the intersection of East Richardson Street and North Raiford Street.

FAYETTEVILLE

Fayetteville's annual Christmas parade will be on Dec. 9 at 10:00 a.m. The parade will begin at Person Street to Market House to Hay St. to Railroad Station

JOHNSTON COUNTY

Christmas on the Farm in Middlesex

November 24 - December 23

11959 Hwy 222 W, Middlesex, NC 27557

CLAYTON

The Town of Clayton will host the 2023 Clayton Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 9. The parade will take place at 3:00 p.m. in Downtown Clayton on Main Street.