2023 Christmas parades and events happening in the Triangle

Here's a list of the Christmas parades and events happening throughout the Triangle and Fayetteville.
Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting
Friday, November 17: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Kick off the holiday season with Downtown Raleigh's Annual Tree Lighting
The Rink
November 18 - January 15
The outdoor ice skating rink is located at Red Hat Amphitheater
Durham Christmas Parade
Durham's Holiday Parade: Saturday, December 9. Starts at 10 a.m. rain or shine.
The parade will make its way down Main Street in Downtown Durham.
Christmas by Candlelight
Friday, December 1 & 8: 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
2828 Duke Homestead Road
Holiday Tree Lighting
Saturday, December 2: Starts at 5:00 p.m.
Downtown Durham in CCB Plaza - The event will include music and live performances.
Light the Square
Saturday, November 18: 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
From live music to ice skating to horse-drawn carriage rides and a special appearance by Anna and Elsa from Frozen this is a night you won't want to miss.
Paragon Theaters-Fenton, 21 Fenton Main St Suite 110
Saturday, December 2
Downtown Cary Park
Cary Jaycees Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 9: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The parade starts on E. Chatham Street at Ward St, proceeds down E. Chatham to S. Academy Street, turns left onto S. Academy Street, and ends at Dry Ave in front of the Cary Arts Center.
WAKE FOREST
Lighting Wake Forest
Friday, December 1: 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Centennial Plaza, 301 S. Brooks St., and along East Owen Avenue.
At 6:15 p.m. - Mayor Vivian Jones is scheduled to light the Town's 30-foot-tall Christmas tree.
Apex Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 2: 5:00 p.m.
Downtown Apex
The Town of Garner will hold its holiday block party and parade on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Garner Christmas Parade scheduled to start at 4:30p.m.
The free family-friendly event will feature Holiday kids' crafts, food trucks, games, music, and more.
The block party starts at 2 p.m. at the Garner Rec Center Greenspace in downtown Garner and will be followed by a parade at 4:30 p.m. and a tree lighting at 6:00 p.m.
The Town of Selma will hold their annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on December 5 at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Town Hall located at 114 N Raiford Street.
The event will be followed by a parade that will start at 7:00 pm. starting at the intersection of East Richardson Street and North Raiford Street.
Fayetteville's annual Christmas parade will be on Dec. 9 at 10:00 a.m. The parade will begin at Person Street to Market House to Hay St. to Railroad Station
The Town of Clayton will host the 2023 Clayton Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 9. The parade will take place at 3:00 p.m. in Downtown Clayton on Main Street.