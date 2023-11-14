The holiday ice-skating experience presented by UNC Health will offer extended operating hours from November 18 - January 15.

The Rink presented by UNC Health opens this weekend at Red Hat Amphitheater

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rink will return to Red Hat Amphitheater this weekend!

It will be the third consecutive year for the event.

The holiday ice-skating experience presented by UNC Health will offer extended operating hours until from November 18 until January 15.

New this year, guests will now have the opportunity to reserve an Igloo Lounge, which is a private retreat for groups of six. The Igloos offer food and beverage packages featuring seasonal treats and special merchandise.

Pricing for THE RINK is $15 for skater admission, including skate rental, and $6 for spectator admission. Tickets are still available for purchase online and at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts' box office.

ABC11 will once again be the official media sponsor of the event.

"There are so many great holiday events in Raleigh, and ABC11 is excited to, once again, see our community out at THE RINK! Cooler weather and ice skating sound good right about now," said ABC11 President and General Manager, Rob Elmore.