Clayton music teacher accused of forcing adult student into sexual servitude

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Clayton music teacher is accused of using promises of a singing career to force one of his adult students into sexual servitude.

Ivan Hampden Jr., 60, was arrested Wednesday.

Hampden owns and operates the Hamptown Music Institute at 104 S. Barbour Street in downtown Clayton.

According to police, from 2014 until August of this year, the victim, a woman in her 30s, took singing lessons at Hampden's business.

During some of those lessons, investigators say the suspect would tie up the woman in the back room of the business and film sex acts of various types.

Some of the video and images were later sent to the victim.

The woman recently told a family member, who helped her come forward to police.

Police seized several computers and other evidence from Hampden's home and business. Investigators say the evidence was consistent with the sex acts described by the victim.

Hampden is charged with five counts of sexual servitude and seven felonies for disseminating obscenity.

At this time, detectives have no evidence of other victims. The investigation is ongoing.
