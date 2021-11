COATS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Coats police officer was involved in a two-car crash on Wednesday night.The police cruiser suffered substantial damage to the driver side and a Chevy Avalanche overturned in a ditch after the crash at Red Hill Church Road and Cane Mill Road.State troopers told an ABC11 crew that the officer failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of the oncoming Chevy.Both drivers were taken to WakeMed in Raleigh.ABC11 is working to find out the conditions of the injured drivers and whether any charges will be filed.