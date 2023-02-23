New dark comedy, action horror film 'Cocaine Bear' based on true events

The new movie "Cocaine Bear" is inspired by true events. Director Elizabeth Banks thinks her latest R-rated movie is as over the top as the film's title, and cast members promise something we've never seen before... so grab the popcorn and have some fun!

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The new movie "Cocaine Bear" is inspired by true events. Director Elizabeth Banks thinks her latest R-rated movie is as over the top as the film's title.

Ever since movie fans first got a glimpse of the trailer, it has been watched more than 25 million times, immediately going viral.

Banks figured she was on to something with this mixture of action, comedy and horror.

"I think it's got a big high concept in the background of like a really interesting character piece that's kind of about parenting. It's a really special sweet story from 1985," said Banks. "And there just happens to also be a bear that got into a bag of cocaine that was dropped by some drug runners, and nobody realized it."

The drug runners are some children and some hikers: a wild mix seems to be in the path of the "Cocaine Bear."

"I think it's like this crazy, raw romp of a movie. But I think the specific qualities Liz brought, you know, Liz loves scary kind of gory, wacky movies," said co-star Keri Russell. "And she really had an idea of the tone of this and it works."

Co-stars Alden Ehrenreich and O'Shea Jackson Jr. agree.

"I think that's the one of the things that was really exciting about it is it's an original idea. It's a big studio movie, but it's unusual. It's not something you've seen before. So that is part of the thing that was really enticing about being a part of it," said Ehrenreich.

"It's just something that lets you have fun and you know, at its core, movies are supposed to be entertaining," said O'Shea. "And I feel like you know, this isn't anything to wrap your mind around too much, man. Just go get the popcorn and let's have some fun!"

Jackson's father is superstar rapper and actor Ice Cube, who has done more than a few action-filled comedies himself. O'Shea said when he told his dad the name of the movie, Ice Cube immediately said, "Oh, yeah, you have to do that."

"Cocaine Bear" is rated R for bloody violence and gore, drug content and language. It is in theaters Friday.