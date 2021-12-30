Game canceled, but No. 18 NC State returns home with Holiday Bowl trophy

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WTVD) -- NC State's football season is officially over after a frustrating night of searching for another opponent.UCLAbecause of COVID-19 issues, just hours before the Holiday Bowl was supposed to start leaving the No. 18 Wolfpack stuck in San Diego with no one to play against.NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said on Twitter that after exhausting every possibility and contacting numerous schools personally and through the Holiday Bowl, there was no other option but to end the season.There was some consolation at least: The Wolfpack returned to Raleigh on Wednesday night with the Holiday Bowl trophy.