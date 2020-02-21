Education

NC schools superintendent says people want Common Core gone

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina's state schools superintendent says a survey he pitched parents and teachers to complete confirm that people want the K-12 education standards known as "Common Core" eliminated.

Mark Johnson announced this week the results of online surveys taken by more than 71,000 people. Common Core was initially pushed by top education officials and governors across the nation.

Johnson received some criticism for the survey, which he alerted the public about through hundreds of thousands of text messages and email messages using contacts accessed from a state database.

Ethics complaints were filed against Johnson, accusing him of using state resources for political purposes, since he's running for lieutenant governor in the March 3 Republican primary. Johnson defended the communications method.

Johnson's campaign is also sending robocalls highlighting his Common Core opposition.

The State Board of Education first approved Common Core in 2010. Standards were altered in 2017, but Johnson argues it remains Common Core by another name. Further changes would still require board approval.

Johnson said he believes the survey results "clearly demonstrate how important the issue is in North Carolina," according to a Thursday news release from the Department of Public Instruction, which Johnson leads.
