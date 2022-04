Leonardo Williams - City Council Member

Kimberly Williams - Realtor/Broker

Dr. Harold Dorrell Briscoe - Reverend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together will present a community conversation about the challenges happening in Durham.Joel Brown will host a roundtable discussion with city leaders and advocates Thursday night.You can watch that discussion on the 24x7 Livestream featured in the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app. The discussion begins Thursday at 6:30 p.m.Guests to be featured on the show: