Coronavirus

ReOpen NC protesters again take to the streets demanding rollback of COVID-19 safety measures

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Activists who want the North Carolina government to roll back coronavirus safety regulations on businesses took to the streets again Tuesday.

ReOpen NC protesters gathered outside the General Assembly in Raleigh starting at 11 a.m.

The protests were largely peaceful but three arrests were made.

Lisa Todd of Raleigh, Wendy Macasieb of Catawba and Ashley Smith of Morganton were all charged with violation of an executive order and resisting a public officer.

Smith is one of the organizers of the ReOpen NC Facebook group.



According to a crowd estimation program on Chopper 11, there were around 350 people gathered at the protest at 11:30 a.m.

Counter-protesters also came out for Tuesday's rally. A group of people dressed in scrubs and wearing medical masks stood across the street from the ReOpen NC protesters. Some ReOpen protesters began shouting and heckling the counter-protesters.



Gov. Roy Cooper was asked about the protests during his Tuesday afternoon coronavirus press briefing.

"I understand that people are eager to ease these restrictions, I know it's frustrating to stay at home so much. A lot of families are hanging by a thread," he said. "The thing we have to put first and foremost is the public health and safety of North Carolinians. We have to make sure things are safe.

"I'm very eager to move into our phases of reopening," Cooper said. "We're going to rely on the science, we're going to rely on the data, and we're going to rely on the facts in order to move forward."

It's the third such protest in the last few weeks. Tuesday's protest comes as state legislators return to work to debate a $1.4 billion emergency spending plan touted as a way to help small businesses and expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Another administrator for the ReOpen NC Facebook page said she on Monday that she was finishing up her 14-day COVID-19 quarantine.

Audrey Whitlock said she tested positive for the virus but has since gotten better.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighhealthprotestcoronavirusrally
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open
Trump meets with Florida governor, defends response to COVID-19
LATEST: NC asks for federal help to expand funds for testing
Couple uses pots and pans to hold concert on balcony
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC asks for federal help to expand funds for testing
At least 190 COVID-19 deaths linked to NC care facilities
Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in Duke study
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
1 dead in Fayetteville house fire
Airlines reviewing guidelines as video of full flight to NC goes viral
Show More
CDC has suggestions for workplaces as states reopen
Emergency director at NYC hospital dies by suicide: Police
Raleigh property manager works with tenants to soften COVID-19 hit
Raleigh couple returned from March cruise COVID-19 positive
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
More TOP STORIES News