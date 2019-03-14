abc11 together perspectives

ABC11 Perspectives for March 17, 2019

By Mark Falgout
DURHAM (WTVD) -- The March 2019 ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments on Habitat for Humanity Wake's Blueprint Breakfast, The Great Human Race and the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival.

Habitat for Humanity Wake's Blue Print Breakfast

Since 1985 Habitat for Humanity of Wake has partnered with more than 600 families, donors and volunteers to build safe, affordable, energy-efficient homes.

On Tuesday, April 2, more than 800 community leaders will gather to learn more about Habitat for Humanity Wake's Mission to build affordable house at the annual Blueprint Breakfast.

The Blueprint Breakfast takes place at the PNC Arena starting at 7 am.

Click here for more information on the Blueprint Breakfast.

The Great Human Race

The Great Human Race is the largest collaborative fundraising event in the Triangle, and it benefits hundreds of nonprofits in the area.

The Great Human race is organized by The Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center, and ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the race.

This year's Great Human Race takes place Saturday, March 23. The race starts at 9:30am at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Click here for more information on The Great Human Race.

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

Starting April 4, the 22nd Annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival will open in downtown Durham. Thousands of fans and filmmakers will be in the Bull City to take in a slate of movies that includes 46 feature films and 21 shorts from 28 countries.

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival runs from April 4 - 7 at the Carolina Theatre Durham and various other locations around downtown. There are also several free events associated with the Festival.

Click here for more information on Full Frame Documentary Film Festival.
