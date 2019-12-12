Community & Events

Gov. Cooper to light Capitol Christmas tree in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Here's another sign the holiday season is here - the Capitol Christmas tree will be lit tonight in Raleigh.

Governor Roy Cooper will light the tree on Thursday night on Capitol Square.

The Raleigh Concert Band will perform holiday music with Alicia's School of the Performing Arts giving a dance performance. Festivities begin at 5 p.m.

The tree will be visible throughout Fayetteville Street. The North Carolina Executive Mansion is hosting a holiday open house after the lighting.
