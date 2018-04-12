COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chapel Hill seeks public's help with street design

Street design in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Courtesy of the City of Fayetteville, Arkansas

Brian Rainey
CHAPEL HILL, NC --
Chapel Hill invites the public to the first community Street Design Workshop to make the streets safer, greener, and more enjoyable, the town announced.

The town said that the workshop would focus on implementing temporary solutions to challenges in the built environment.

Residents are encouraged to bring their creative ideas. This is a way to test out new ideas before investing significant time and money into a project, according to the town.

The workshop will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Hargraves Center and is open to the public.

Residents can RSVP here for the workshop.
