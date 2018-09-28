ABC11 TOGETHER

"Come Together for the Coast" tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for "Come Together for the Coast"- two hurricane relief events in Raleigh organized by The Sunday Supper and Chef Scott Crawford of Crawford and Son.

On Sunday, October 7th, guests will experience signature dishes from the Triangle's most prominent chefs, enjoy music from BJ Barham of American Aquarium, and have the opportunity to participate in both silent and live auctions - all benefiting Hurricane Florence victims.

On Sunday, November 11th, attendees will gather around a 1000-seat, two-block table down Fayetteville Street, enjoy a meal curated by Scott Crawford, hear live music, and join hearts and hands for the benefit of neighbors to the East. Additional details on this event will be coming out over the next few weeks.

All proceeds from both events will benefit Hurricane Florence victims. Tickets for these events, along with volunteer sign up and information for donations can be found at www.TheSundaySupper.org.
