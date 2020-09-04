Dogwood Festival fair food classics available at drive-thru event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- COVID-19 may have canceled the Dogwood Festival this year, but not the fair food.The event's organizer Nana Bentsi-Enchill said the festival, Fayetteville's largest every year, has an annual economic impact of over $8 million. Due to the pandemic, the event has lost between $60,000 and $80,000 this year."We're going to have runners bringing you order forms. We will pick them up at the end of the line where you place the order. Every volunteer will be masked. It adheres to social distancing measures and keeps everyone apart," said Bentsi-Enchill.There will be four food vendors on site serving up all the favorite fair treats. The event wouldn't be possible without the owners of the Westwood Shopping Plaza lending their parking lot to the cause."Gives something back to the community for something to do or enjoy. To maybe replace a little part we're missing this year with fair food. We jumped right on board," said a representative for Westwood Shopping Center.Organizers told ABC11 250,000 people typically attend the festival over four days. And while many of the attractions are closed this year, they hope the community comes out to support with a hefty appetite."Even though we can't do something on a grand scale as the Dogwood Festival, we can do something. These are our longtime vendors. They were super pleased to be able to come out and do something with us and make some money," said Bentsi-Enchill.The event is cash only. It runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.