Durham rain doesn't stop volunteers from blessing others

As the rain fell in the parking lot of West Durham Baptist Church on Thursday, so did a helping of blessings.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
"Roll it through! Roll it through, let's go," one volunteer shouted as he helped load cars with boxes of food, healthcare items, and children's books.

Between 12-2 p.m., Feed the Children partnered with the Zakat Foundation of America, West Durham Baptist Church, New Bethel Baptist Church, and the My Community Plan Foundation to feed 400 pre-selected families.

The 25-pound food box contained canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, and other items.

"It means a whole lot. (It will) Help my family cook a nice Christmas dinner," one woman recipient said.


In there 15-pound personal-care box, families received shampoo, razors, toothpaste, and other healthcare items.

"No one cares how much you know until they know how much you care," said Rev. Mitchell L. Johnson, Executive Director for My Community Plan Foundation. "It reminds us how much more of the work we have to do. But here we are pleased and honor to be able to serve," he added.

The Zakat Foundation of America sent a small crew of volunteers from Chicago to assist in the effort as well. "Seeing the smiles on their faces is really reiterating for us while we should be doing this more often," said Lena Tleib, with the Zakat Foundation of America.

When asked why she decided to participate in this afternoon's event, one volunteer simply replied, "For love. This is wonderful!"
