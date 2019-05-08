Community & Events

Fayetteville organizations join efforts to unite African American moms with children on Mother's Day

Several organizations are partnering up to make this Mother's Day a special one for moms who are locked up nationwide.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several organizations are partnering up to make this Mother's Day a special one for moms who are locked up nationwide.

National Mamas Bailout Day is a call to action that could bail out as many African American mothers as financially possible.

Organizers told ABC11 they want to reunite families separated by the criminal justice system.

They're targeting African American mothers because they are less likely to afford and pay bail.

The Fayetteville P.A.C.T. has raised more than $300 so far including a $20,000 donation from Southerners On New Ground.

If you'd like to donate, you still have time to do so here.
