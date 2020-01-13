How you can help the Durham Book Harvest

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Reading is the basic building block of education and that's why Book Harvest works to make sure all children have access to books.
Each year on the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday, people can donate books to the Dream Big 2020 book drive.
It will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rhythms Live Music Hall in Durham.
Get more information here.
