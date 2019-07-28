Hundreds gather at Umstead State Park to rally against expanded rock quarry

Back in March, the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Board of Directors unanimously approved a 25-year lease to Wake County mining company Wake Stone Corporation for the 105-acre Odd Fellows property, which is near Umstead State Park and the company's existing quarry just north of Interstate 40.
About 200 people rallied in @UmsteadStPrk this afternoon to oppose the proposed quarry. Their concerns, plus RDU’s response coming up at 6 on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/SXYJfnhZVx— Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) July 27, 2019
The board estimates they will bring in $24 million over 35 years from the deal, to fund improvements at the airport.
"I point blank asked members of the airport authority what's happening with the quarry, and they assured me nothing. And a month later they're voting to lease the land. So something isn't right there," said Raleigh Council Member Stef Mendell, one of four council members opposed to the plan.
She was one of several elected officials to speak Saturday afternoon, urging people to support candidates who oppose the quarry.
"A quarry has so many damaging effects to the ecosystem, and to the surrounding lands. And once you open the door to building or constructing anything on Umstead Park--who knows what's next?" said Raleigh council member candidate April Parker.
The plan calls on Wake Stone Corporation to provide $3.6 million for a third-party to lease 151 acres of airport land to create a mountain biking recreation area.
"We're making a compromise. These are concessions that we didn't plan on having to give in order to get this deal done," said Wake Stone Corporation President Sam Bratton shortly after the vote.
However, that has not been enough to appease opponents, who argue the land would be returned in worse condition and the $24 million would have a minimal impact. Melissa Hall, who moved to Cary in part due to its green-space, said she would consider moving if the deal goes through.
"It's too important to me. I'll basically lose all the reasons why I chose to live in downtown Cary," Hall said.
RDU's Airport Authority responded to Saturday's demonstration, writing in a statement:
"Much of the information circulated by this coalition to date has been inaccurate and misleading. RDU continues to comply with all state and federal laws while pursuing creative ways to raise nearly $4 billion for critical infrastructure identified in our Vision 2040 master plan such as a new runway, more gates and better amenities."
Wake Stone Corporation must obtain all required federal, state and environmental permits for the project to proceed, which could take up to two years.
Saturday night, the Sierra Club Capital Group hosted the sold-out movie premiere of "400 Feet Down: Misguided Authority and the Fight to #StopRDUQuarry."
There will be an encore screening at the Rialto Theatre on Aug. 25.