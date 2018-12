Christmas will be a lot brighter for family members of the military, and it's all thanks to a U.S. Marine Corps special program."Trees for Troops" is being called a huge success this year.Marines handed out more than 750 trees in just a few hours to military wives at Camp Lejeune who were missing their deployed husbands for the holidays.Some of the families were also hit hard by Hurricane Florence and were not sure if they would be able to afford a tree.