Community & Events

Memorial Day ceremonies in central North Carolina

EMBED <>More Videos

Memorial Day ceremonies in central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Millions of people in cities and towns across the country will come together Monday to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.

All of this is of course in honor of Memorial Day, which first became a national holiday in 1971. The origins of the holiday can be traced back to Decoration Day, which was a day where loved ones would decorate veterans' graves with flowers.

Below are several local ceremonies designed to honor our fallen heroes and remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

First Alert Weather | Memorial Day Forecast

Raleigh
Tar Heel Detachment of the Marine Corps League will pay tribute starting at 9:30 a.m.

The event will take place at the State Capital Veterans Memorial. It will include music and speeches to remember and honor local fallen servicemembers.

Butner
Annual Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in Gazebo Park.

Granville County resident, NC Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major, Retired, Mike Turner will be the Keynote speaker.

This year's ceremony has been modified to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

Apex
The Apex Sunrise Rotary Club will officially dedicate a field of American Flags to our fallen heroes starting at 11 a.m.

The sea of flags is located at 2220 Candun Drive. Monday's dedication ceremony will feature guest speakers.

The flags will remain on public display through June 6. Taps will be played in the field of flags every night at 5:15.

Johnston County
The area's annual Memorial Day ceremony in Smithfield starts at 11 a.m. inside the courthouse.

All are invited to attend the ceremony in person, but for those who prefer, the event will also be streamed on Facebook.

The guest speaker for Monday's ceremony will be US Army Retired Brigadier General Ray Johnson who is from Four Oaks.

Raeford
VFW Post 10 organized an 11 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony outside the Raeford courthouse on Main Street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnctroops killedsoldiersmilitarymemorial day
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 years later
Staffing shortage forces some shops to close on Memorial Day weekend
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP's sweeping voting restrictions
Ex-'Tarzan' actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
Friends come to wish Fayetteville student a happy graduation
Memorial Day 2021 deals: What's on sale this weekend
Beloved NC barbecue restaurant destroyed in overnight fire
Show More
Tulsa pastors honor 'holy ground' 100 years after massacre
Man killed, 2 hurt in Asheville pub shooting
Goodrow helps Lightning beat Hurricanes 2-1 in series opener
13-year-old girl hospitalized in ICU after TikTok fire challenge attempt
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
More TOP STORIES News