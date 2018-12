Gov. Roy Cooper was among the participants in the State Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday evening.The event was held at the North Carolina Capitol Building on Edenton Street in Raleigh.The festivities begin on Capitol Square at 5 p.m. with luminaries and holiday music by the Kaiser Middle School Eighth Grade Concert Band. The Raleigh Concert Band also performed.The Junior Woman's Club gave away cookies and hot chocolate - and even Santa made an appearance!