COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Greensboro leaders discussing canceling annual gun, knife show

File photo (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

GREENSBORO, N.C. --
Greensboro city leaders are talking about canceling the annual gun and knife show after a mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school killed 17.

According to WGHP, Greensboro City Councilor Tammi Thurm said Mayor Nancy Vaughan suggested canceling the annual show at the coliseum.

"We have to make a statement as a city," Thurm said, agreeing with Vaughan's idea. "She felt that something needed to be done."



Another factor weighing in? Theft.

Thurm said several guns were stolen during the show in 2017.

While gun sellers have mixed reviews, gun rights advocates don't only think this is a bad idea, they say it's against the law.

Grass Roots North Carolina President Paul Valone points to N.C. Gen. Stat. 14-409.40, which states "no county or municipality, by ordinance, resolution, or other enactment, shall regulate in any manner the possession, . . . storage, transfer, sale, purchase, . . . transportation, or registration of firearms, firearms ammunition, (or) components of firearms."

In a statement provided to WGHP, Valone said "The proposal by the Greensboro City Council is a regulation of the sale and purchase of firearms and components by enactment of a municipality. As such, it is a direct and facial violation of North Carolina law. As a party adversely affected by this action, Grass Roots North Carolina has standing to challenge - and will vigorously do so - this illegal exercise of power by the City of Greensboro, and will pursue costs and reasonable attorney's fees in bringing such action, as provided by law."

"What we can do is decide if we want to facilitate the sale as a city, by hosting it on city-owned property," Thurm said, believing there is strong enough support in city council to pass the idea.

On top of the cost of a lawsuit over the idea, the city would also have to pay a cancellation fee if they wanted to move forward with the idea.

The issue will be discussed during the next city council meeting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsgunsgun violencenorth carolina newsNC
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Lazy Daze
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
The veterans behind the flyovers at local football games
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News