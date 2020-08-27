NC food suppliers sending barbecue to Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

Ford's Produce Company is teaming up with Operation BBQ Relief to help give victims from the catastrophic storm a good meal.
Ford's is contributing about seven to eight pallets of food that Operation BBQ will drive down to Louisiana to set up and feed those in need.
"As North Carolinians, we know what it's really like to have a storm that really devastates us," Patrick Ford said. "Texas has been there for us, and we're Americans. It's the right thing to do to help people out."
WATCH: Patrick Ford talks about Operation BBQ Relief
In addition to barbecue, the group is sending vegetables, fruits and dairy products. The ultimate goal is to provide warm, nutritious meals to families in their time of need.
"Hopefully they'll have a warm meal...we just hope they feel that we love them here in North Carolina; we're thinking about them," Ford said.
Laura hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm around 2 a.m. on Thursday. The National Hurricane Center expected Laura to bring "catastrophic" storm surge that could be life-threatening.