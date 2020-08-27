Community & Events

NC food suppliers sending barbecue to Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Barbecue is one of North Carolina's most delicious exports and a point of pride for the region. So a couple of local food groups are using the pork-based delicacy to provide comfort to needy families after Hurricane Laura.

Ford's Produce Company is teaming up with Operation BBQ Relief to help give victims from the catastrophic storm a good meal.

Ford's is contributing about seven to eight pallets of food that Operation BBQ will drive down to Louisiana to set up and feed those in need.

"As North Carolinians, we know what it's really like to have a storm that really devastates us," Patrick Ford said. "Texas has been there for us, and we're Americans. It's the right thing to do to help people out."

WATCH: Patrick Ford talks about Operation BBQ Relief
EMBED More News Videos



In addition to barbecue, the group is sending vegetables, fruits and dairy products. The ultimate goal is to provide warm, nutritious meals to families in their time of need.

"Hopefully they'll have a warm meal...we just hope they feel that we love them here in North Carolina; we're thinking about them," Ford said.

Laura hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm around 2 a.m. on Thursday. The National Hurricane Center expected Laura to bring "catastrophic" storm surge that could be life-threatening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighhurricane laurahungerfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Coach K leads social justice event at Duke
Laura weakens to Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds
Louisiana teen killed by falling tree during Hurricane Laura
LATEST: NC reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases
NBA players decide to resume playoffs, sources tell ESPN
COVID-19 versus allergies: How to tell the difference
Reporter covering Hurricane Laura has close call with small blast
Show More
Kenosha protests remain peaceful on night 4
People who didn't evacuate told 'Put Social Sec. number in pocket'
DNC Chair strikes back at Trump as RNC nears end
RNC night 3 speakers include Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway
Pence denounces violence in Republican convention speech
More TOP STORIES News