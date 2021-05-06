abc11 together

NC Hall of Fame Student-Athlete Virtual Panel

NC Hall of Fame Student-Athlete Virtual Panel

The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame celebrates extraordinary athletic achievement and leadership.

The group will hold the first student-athlete program virtual panel.

Participates are invited to ask questions and listen to the inductees and professional athletes.

More information here.
