New exhibit 'Uneven Ground' details housing inequality in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new exhibit on display at the Durham County Department of Public Health shows the significant role that housing inequality plays on public health.

The Bull City 150 "Uneven Ground" exhibit was created to raise awareness and a greater understanding of the root causes of housing inequality in Durham.

This display is in response to affordable housing being named a top health priority in the 2017 Community Health Assessment. The exhibit uses a historical perspective to show how race, class and policies have affected housing and land inequities in Durham from colonial times through the 1960s.

The exhibit is on the second floor mezzanine of the Durham County Department of Public Health at 414 E. Main St. in Durham.

It is free and open to visitors Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through early September.
