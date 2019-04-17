Community & Events

North America's largest traveling Ferris wheel to come to NC State Fair

Those looking to go to the North Carolina State Fair this fall will have to shell out a little more money for tickets.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- There will be another reason to visit the NC State Fair this October.

On Wednesday fair officials announced it would be getting a new attraction: a 155-foot Ferris wheel.

Sitting 15 stories high, it has been dubbed North America's largest traveling Ferris wheel.

Roughly 800 hours of manpower will go into assembling the ride, which was manufactured in the Netherlands. The 500 pieces must be put together with an 80-ton crane.

"North Carolinians who visit the State Fair every year have their traditions, but we never stop trying to 'wow' you," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "We've been working to bring this Ferris wheel to Raleigh since it debuted in Florida in 2017. It will definitely be something fairgoers aren't going to want to miss. The wheel is a great addition to all you can see and do at the Fair, and I can't wait to see the view from the top. It promises to be spectacular."

Those who want a ride should expect to pay a bit extra because it's not included with the unlimited wristbands.

Tickets for the wheel will be $6 in advance or $7 at the gate.

Officials want fairgoers to help name the wheel.

Entries must be submitted by May 8.

The fair runs from Oct. 17-27.

