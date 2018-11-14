COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Off-camera hobbies: John Clark teaches the Bible at Providence Baptist Church on Sundays

EMBED </>More Videos

You know John Clark as the morning anchor for ABC11, but what you may not know if that he uses a different mic on Sundays.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
You're used to seeing John Clark partnered up with Barbara Gibbs every weekday morning at ABC11's studio in downtown Raleigh, but on Sundays, he is in a much different place.

We recently traveled to John's Sunday morning hangout, Providence Baptist Church.

John is a life group co-teacher. Basically, he co-teaches one Sunday and his friend, Gordon, teaches the other Sunday.

And on those Sundays, he meets with a group of adults to talk about and teach about messages in the Bible.

"I love the Bible," John said. "It's impacted me more than I can say. I find it a source of inspiration, encouragement, hope. You need a lot of that today!"



But John hasn't always lived a holy life.

Big Weather asked what 20-year-old John would say to today's John.

"He would be shocked!" John exclaimed. "Not only that I go to church regularly, but that I'm teaching on Sunday morning. He would be absolutely shocked, and say 'That's is not me!"

But it is him today, and he likes teaching Sunday school because he sees something amazing in those ancient words.

"I just see God's love, poured out to us, through his word, and I just find it intensely fascinating and a wonderful source of encouragement," John said.

And even after 20 years of studying the same book, he continues to read and teach it because it's just so fascinating.

As a matter of matter of fact, the more he studies it, the more things he finds out he doesn't know.

What does Big Weather do outside of the office?
You know Don Schwenneker as your friendly morning meteorologist on ABC11, but what you may not know is that he is a man of many talents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschurchfeel goodreligionbuzzworthyraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Calling all moms: Raleigh's Babypalooza expo is this weekend
Raleigh Christmas Parade FAQs
Helping Hand Mission marching band shines during Raleigh Christmas Parade
Parmalee to perform at Raleigh Christmas Parade
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Woman robbed at gunpoint while changing her tire in Sanford
Get free sandwich with Chick-fil-A delivery
Competing plans hope to fill seat of dead Wake school board member who won re-election
Firefighters battle raging fire at home in Durham
'Rhinestone Rembrandt' designs for some of Nashville's biggest stars
Cary infant's death ruled accidental, autopsy shows
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Show More
Innovative program helps former inmates create businesses
NC Democrats sue state over voting district maps
Police: Durham 18-year-old killed man while wanted for rape
Pumpkin spice doughnut is back at Krispy Kreme
'Not a monster': Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
More News