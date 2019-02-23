CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --Two groups of demonstrators came out to UNC to rally in response to the removal of two monuments on Saturday.
The demonstrators who were waving Confederate flags walked from the site where Silent Sam formerly stood to the old post office on Franklin Street.
They were met by counter protesters shortly into their rally. The rallies came soon after the town removed the Jefferson Davis Highway memorial marker on Friday, in addition to a plaque added recently by civic activists to recognize a black woman referred to as a "negro wench" in a speech by UNC donor Julian Carr in 1913.
We’ve got reaction tonight from UNC student activists and the United Daughters of the Confederacy on the removal of black history monument and Jefferson Davis Confederate marker from Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Ns0Yrlm3kk— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) February 23, 2019
Town officials said both items were removed because of public safety concerns.