Saint Patrick's Day events in the Triangle-area

The 35th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade rolls through downtown Raleigh 10 a.m. Saturday. (WTVD)

TRIANGLE (WTVD) --
Looking for something to do this Saint Patrick's Day? Here's a list of events going on Saturday.

Saint Patrick's Day Parade

Here are some tips from the parade's website. Also, don't forget to look for out ABC11 crew in the parade!

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where to park: Parking is available at any public parking deck or there is some street parking available on downtown streets not part of the parade route or festival. View their map

Where does the parade start: Lane Street and Salisbury Street

Where does it end: S. Salisbury Street and Lenoir Street

Can I bring my dog: They must be leashed and you must clean up after them

Hibernian Irish Pub's annual St Patricks Day Festival

When: Saturday, 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. (outside), pub open to 2 a.m.

What: Celebrate the holiday. Parts of the proceeds from sales outside will benefit Shop Local Raleigh

Where: 311 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

Cost: No cover

Hibernian Pub (North)

When?: Saturday, 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

What: Live music, DJ until close

Where: 8021 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh

Cost: N/A

Raleigh Beer Garden

When: Saturday, 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. (DJ 2 a.m.)

What: Live music, DJ until close

Where: 614 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh

Cost: N/A

Watts & Ward

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

What: Live music (starts at 7)

Where: 200 S Blount Street, Raleigh

Cost: N/A
