'Santa Cam' Newton donates more than $115,000 to schools, children's programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton isn't taking the holidays off.
The veteran quarterback had a pilgrim's hat on for Thanksgiving and Tuesday, he spread joy throughout Charlotte in a Santa Claus cap. "Santa Cam" took his "surprise sleigh" all over Charlotte, donating gifts and money to children in need.
At the Urban Promise after-school program, Newton dropped off a $25,000 donation, along with backpacks and clothes. At Westerly Hills Elementary, Newton handed out $100 gift cards.
In total, Newton handed out more than $115,000 worth of donations and gifts. It's the sixth year Newton has given back for Christmas.
"We have different crowds, we have different stops that kind of have many different circumstances," Newton said. "We keep it fresh, we keep it organic, keep it fun and spirited and give somebody more respond to look forward to the holidays."
Last month, Newton hosted his "Thanksgiving Jam," helping give 1,300 children and their families a proper Thanksgiving.
Newton is the Panthers' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which honors players that make a difference off the field.
