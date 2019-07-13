'We're one big family:' Star athletes team up for Raleigh versus Durham celebrity kickball game

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Star athletes from schools and universities around the Triangle teamed up on Saturday for the first-ever celebrity kickball game."I thought it would be perfect to do a Durham versus Raleigh because people always say 'Raleigh-Durham'," said Quierra Luck, who teamed up with Nigel King to create the game. "We're two different cities. It's just the airport."Luck, who's from Durham, and Nigel King, from Raleigh, created the first celebrity kickball game to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club."A lot of times kids can't afford these 300, (or) $1,000 camps," Luck said. " I wanted them to come out. Get some influence and get some inspiration and know that they can do it too.""For me, I love community. I love where I'm from," said King. "I love the people in this area. I love everything about Raleigh and Durham. It's nothing for me to just come out here on a Saturday and get everyone else to take time out of their Saturday to come out here."It's not just about kickball, food or the celebrities--it's about coming together as one community."We're one big family when it comes to stuff like this," said former UNC basketball player Brice Johnson. "We all love to get out here and compete against each other in any way that we can. It's a lot of fun.""There are a lot of kids all over but especially right here in our own communities," said Director of Duke Basketball Operations Nolan Smith. "They need to know that they are loved by us, by their parents, by everybody and that they can all reach a level of success. That's what today is all about."Whether from Durham, Raleigh or Chapel Hill, today all of these athletes are playing for the same team, the future of North Carolina, and they're raising money for the Boys and Girls Club."Kids are our future honestly," Johnson said. "I'm always down to do whatever it takes to give back to the community--especially to the younger folks that don't have the opportunity that I had.""It's where a lot of roots start," Luck said. "Michael Jordan for a great example started at the Boys and Girls Club and that's honestly the beginning point for a lot of kids. I wanted to do that and give them some money and give them what they need to succeed and help these kids out in the community."